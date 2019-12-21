Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s how Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown ended a nearly 30-year wait in under 30 minutes.

The Celtics forward and guard both scored 26 points Friday in the team’s 114-93 win over the Detroit Pistons. By dropping 26 points in 29 and 27 minutes of action, respectively, Tatum and Brown became the first Celtics players to score 25-plus points in under 30 minutes in the same game since Reggie Lewis and Kevin McHale did so in February 1990, according to the NBA.

Jaylen Brown (26 PTS in 29:01) and Jayson Tatum (26 PTS in 27:15) are the first @celtics duo to each score 25 or more points in fewer than 30 minutes played since Kevin McHale (31 PTS, 24 mins) and Reggie Lewis (26 PTS, 26 mins) did so in February 1990. pic.twitter.com/Gs0WEjZFXb — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 21, 2019

Brown scored 15 points in the second quarter, including six on a pair of 3-pointers near the end of the period. He had 19 points in the first half. Tatum scored 15 points in the first half.

Both Celtics stars had scored 26 points by the end of the third quarter, and they didn’t play in the fourth because Boston entered it with a 22-point lead and kept the Pistons at a safe distance over the final 12 minutes.

In making such quick work of the Pistons, Brown and Tatum helped set the table for “Tacko time.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images