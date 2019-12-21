Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The last time the Houston Texans picked up a big win, they fell flat a week later. They’ll try to avoid a similar fate this week in Florida.

The Texans knocked off the Patriots in Week 13 only to get blown out at home the next week by the lowly Denver Broncos. Now, a week after their impressive road win over division-rival Tennessee Titans, the Texans are trying to secure their playoff standing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay, however, is no pushover. The Bucs, although banged up, have won four straight and are firing on all cylinders in Bruce Arians’ offense.

Here’s how to watch Texans-Bucs live:

Start time: Saturday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images