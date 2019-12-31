Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you love college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Friday with three college hockey games, including No. 9 UMass at No. 7 Denver. Next up is our “Super Saturday,” headlined by three college hoops games and a pair of college hockey matchups. Hockey East fans can look forward to No. 5 Boston College hosting Vermont in a game we previewed on the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Sunday features a Patriot League men’s basketball game followed by three women’s college hoops games. Finally, a college hockey showdown between Bentley and No. 12 Northeastern wraps things up Monday night.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Jan. 3

6 p.m. ET — Women’s college hockey: Union at Harvard (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — Men’s college hockey: Yale at UNH (NESN)

9 p.m. — Men’s college hockey: No. 9 UMass at No. 7 Denver (NESNplus)

Saturday, Jan. 4

12 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Wake Forest at Pittsburgh (NESNplus)

2 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Virginia Tech at No. 19 Virginia (NESNplus)

4 p.m. — CAA men’s basketball: William & Mary at Northeastern (NESNplus)

4:30 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Vermont at No. 5 Boston College (NESNplus)

7 p.m. — Men’s college hockey: Brown at UNH (NESN)

Sunday, Jan. 5

12 p.m. — Patriot League men’s basketball: Navy at Holey Cross (NESN)

12 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Virginia at NC State (NESNplus)

2 p.m. — CAA women’s basketball: Hofstra at Northeastern (NESN)

2 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: No. 8 Florida State at No. 23 Miami (NESNplus)

Monday, Jan. 6

7 p.m. — Men’s college hockey: Bentley at No. 12 Northeastern (NESN)

Thumbnail photo via NESN