Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall knew he would enter Friday night’s game at some point.

Fall checked into Boston Celtics’ 114-93 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night with 4:31 left in the game. He had five points and two rebounds and did not disappoint the fans in attendance. We know head coach Brad Stevens not only helped hype up the crowd, but had some solid advice from daughter Kinsley prior to tip-off.

But what did Fall think of it all?

“Tonight was intense,” he said on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Usually its once or twice. … in the third quarter it kept going.

“I knew it was coming, it was just a matter of when,” he added. “(Jayson Tatum) tried to force me to go in first then coach was amping up the crowd even more.”

With injuries to Gordon Hayward (foot), Marcus Smart (eye infection), Vincent Poirer (broken finger) and Robert Williams (hip), fans may see more of Fall in the coming games.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images