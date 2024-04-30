The Celtics were dealt a potentially destructive blow to their championship hopes Monday night, as Kristaps Porzingis left Kaseya Center in a walking boot.

Boston, who easily handled the Miami Heat despite Porzingis’s second-quarter injury, might face a daunting reality moving forward. He could be out for a while. Porzingis reportedly avoided disaster, but recent history suggests his injury could take multiple weeks to heal.

NESN analyzed that topic on the “Boston Has Entered The Chat” podcast Tuesday morning. George Balekji and Travis Thomas discussed not only Porzingis’ potential absence but who could be asked to step up for the Celtics.

Derrick White was the answer Monday, as he exploded for 38 points on 8-for-15 shooting from beyond the arc while pitching in with three blocks. It was a tremendous performance, and it came on a night when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown didn’t have their usual scoring touch.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston likely won’t be able to survive many nights like that moving forward, as Miami’s depleted lineup isn’t exactly breaking records. The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers might not be that much better, but a long-term absence from Porzingis could very well damage the Celtics when the rest of their lineup isn’t clicking. Is any one person capable of replacing Porzingis? No, it’ll have to be a true team effort.

You can check out the full “Boston Has Entered The Chat” segment in the YouTube video embedded above.