The Celtics were dealt a potentially destructive blow to their championship hopes Monday night, as Kristaps Porzingis left Kaseya Center in a walking boot.

Boston, who easily handled the Miami Heat despite Porzingis’s second-quarter injury, might face a daunting reality moving forward. He could be out for a while. Porzingis reportedly avoided disaster, but recent history suggests his injury could take multiple weeks to heal.

NESN analyzed that topic on the “Boston Has Entered The Chat” podcast Tuesday morning. George Balekji and Travis Thomas discussed not only Porzingis’ potential absence but who could be asked to step up for the Celtics.

Derrick White was the answer Monday, as he exploded for 38 points on 8-for-15 shooting from beyond the arc while pitching in with three blocks. It was a tremendous performance, and it came on a night when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown didn’t have their usual scoring touch.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston likely won’t be able to survive many nights like that moving forward, as Miami’s depleted lineup isn’t exactly breaking records. The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers might not be that much better, but a long-term absence from Porzingis could very well damage the Celtics when the rest of their lineup isn’t clicking. Is any one person capable of replacing Porzingis? No, it’ll have to be a true team effort.

You can check out the full “Boston Has Entered The Chat” segment in the YouTube video embedded above.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Celtics:

Al Horford Addresses Heated Reaction To Celtics-Heat Incident

About the Author

NESN Staff

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

More From NESN

In This Article

Featured image via Michael Laughlin/USA TODAY Sports Images