Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a tumultuous week for Terrell Suggs, to say the least.

After the Arizona Cardinals placed the linebacker on waivers Friday afternoon, Suggs publicly stated he wouldn’t report to any team other than the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent 16 years of his NFL career. The Ravens didn’t pick him up, nor did they even place a claim — but the Chiefs did.

Kansas City ultimately claimed Suggs, but sources initially said he did not plan on reporting to the team. That apparently changed a few hours later, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Suggs participated in his first Chiefs practice on Wednesday, where he revealed how he eventually wound up in KC.

“I was really uncertain about my future last week, but I talked to Coach (Andy Reid) and it was a brief conversation and I was like, ‘OK,”’ Suggs said Wednesday, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “I asked Coach, ‘I just learned the hard way that a player like me just (doesn’t) fit in anywhere.’ He was like, ‘Trust me, you’ll fit in here.’

“It’s hard to turn down (playing with) the reigning MVP (Patrick Mahomes) and a playoff team and just the exciting things they’re doing, this atmosphere,” Suggs added.

Fair enough.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images