Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tennessee Titans enter Week 14 winners of five of six games behind the signal-calling of Ryan Tannehill. The Oakland Raiders, well, they haven’t looked so hot.

Oakland comes into its Week 14 matchup with the Titans on a two-game losing streak after getting smoked by both the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders trail Tennessee by one game for the last AFC Wild Card spot, so Sunday’s game is a perfect opportunity to make up ground.

Will Tennessee stay hot and hold off the Raiders? Time will tell.

Here’s how to watch Titans vs Raiders online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images