Tom Brady was “limited” with toe and right elbow injuries in practice Thursday. The New England Patriots quarterback was so unconcerned about the ailments that he continuously laughed as Westwood One’s Jim Gray asked about the injuries.

“That might be the first time my toe’s been on the injury report,” Brady said on the radio Thursday night. “So, you know us Patriots. We’re pretty diligent about listing everything. So, I guess you have to make mention of my toe now, as well.”

And the elbow?

“Isn’t there some HIPAA violation or something like that when I start talking about all of my injuries?” Brady joked. “I’m doing pretty good. I’m doing pretty good. At this time of the year, I’ll take it. I’ll take anything if I’m still able to go out there and feel like I can play my best. I’m feeling really good, really positive about this weekend.”

The Patriots take on the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Brady acknowledged his voice was a little scratchy as it, “didn’t quite come back from the game on Sunday.” Maybe his vocal cords will show up on Friday’s injury report.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images