Major League Baseball slowly has allowed its players to show emotion with the “Let The Kids Play” campaign, and one of the fresher Boston Red Sox call-ups showed he appreciates being a baseball player.

Michael Chavis called into MLB Network Radio on Thursday and shared a refreshing outlook at how he views being a professional athlete. The 24-year-old went into detail on how he doesn’t want to be a guy to run from media and fans just because he is a pro baseball player.

“I don’t want to be one of those guys who runs from the media,” Chavis said. “Doesn’t want to talk to fans. Doesn’t sign autographs. I don’t want to be that guy. I want to be approachable. I don’t want to be ‘Michael Chavis, the professional baseball player,’ I just want to be Michael Chavis.”

A reassuring comment from Chavis, who concluded the interview with a statement that many fans who grew up playing baseball can attest to.

“I play baseball for a living, dude,” Chavis said. “How insane is that? I love playing baseball and I’m getting paid for it. That is incredible.”

"I play baseball for a living, dude. How insane is that?" – @MichaelChavis11 pic.twitter.com/Izat52tH33 — Red Sox (@RedSox) December 5, 2019

In a world of rumors and misery that sports fans seem to have when their teams don’t succeed, Chavis is out here putting his thoughts on the table and giving the fans something to smile about during the offseason.

