This team is something else.

After being down 3-0 with 19:43 left in Thursday night’s game, the Bruins nearly pulled off an epic comeback over the Blackhawks at TD Garden. But Chicago prevailed ultimately prevailed, topping Boston 4-3 in overtime.

Joakim Nordstrom, Chris Wanger and Torey Krug each scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 27 shots, while Robin Lehner blocked 37.

The Bruins dropped to 20-4-5 with the loss while Blackhawks moved to 11-12-5. Boston remains unbeaten in regulation.

Here’s how it all went down:

YIKES

Well, that escalated quickly.

The Bruins dominated the Blackhawks for most of the period, outshooting Chicago 12-7 in the opening frame. Boston had two power play opportunities in the first, but it didn’t exactly work to their advantage.

Ryan Carpenter put the Blackhawks on the board first, potting his first goal with Chicago on a shorthanded rush.

Then, it was David Pastrnak’s turn to head to the box after being called for interference with just 1:19 to play. Chicago capitalized just 10 seconds into the man-advantage on a Dylan Strome deflection.

And just like that, the Bruins in a 2-0 hole in a matter for 37 seconds.

SCORELESS SECOND

Neither team found the back of the net, but they did see plenty of the penalty box.

The Bruins kicked things off with a power play for the second period in a row, although nothing came of it. Boston’s fourth power play of the night midway through the second after William Nylander whacked Charlie McAvoy with a high stick, but nothing came of that, either.

Then it was Chicago’s turn to on the man-advantage just two minutes later, but couldn’t capitalize. The Blackhawks managed to outshoot the Bruins 12-10 in the second, though the Bruins still had more shots (22-19) through two frames.

COMEBACK TIME?

The Bruins had more bad luck to start the third.

Alex deBrincat potted Chicago’s third goal of the night just 17 seconds into the period. It was the first time the Bruins have trailed by three goals this season.

The Bruins finally got on the board 1:49 into the period on Joakim Nordstrom’s third goal of the year, trimming Chicago’s lead to two.

John Moore got feisty in his first game back with the Bruins, dropping the gloves with Zack Smith after the center left his feet and slammed Pastrnak into the boards. Smith eventually went to the box with a five-minute fighting major, while Moore headed down the tunnel with his own major in hand. (He returned to the box shortly after.)

Boston found itself back on the penalty kill less than two minutes later after Charlie Coyle was whistled for roughing. But Wagner found the back of the net with 40 seconds left on the kill, making it a one-point game with just 4:59 on the clock.

And off to overtime they went.

GAME OVER

It didn’t take long for things to go south for the B’s in overtime.

The Bruins’ attempt to create some offensive zone magic less than a minute into OT was scooped up by Jonathan Toews, who raced down the ice and flicked the game-winner past Rask’s left skate.

That’s all the Blackhawks needed to eke out a win over the Bruins.

UP NEXT

The Bruins welcome former UMass star Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche to town Saturday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images