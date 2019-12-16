Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady hasn’t stopped erasing Peyton Manning’s name from certain pages in the NFL record book.

The New England Patriots quarterback set the NFL record for most seasons with at least 20 touchdown passes Sunday during his team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, according to the NFL. Manning and Brady were tied for the record coming into the season, but Brady snatched it for himself Sunday in the first quarter when James White ran 23 yards out of the backfield for the game’s opening score.

With @TomBrady's 23-yard pass TD to James White, Brady now has 17 seasons with 20+ pass TD, surpassing Peyton Manning (16 such seasons) for the most in NFL history.#NEvsCIN | #Patriots — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 15, 2019

Later in the game, Brady later threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to N’Keal Harry. That play was the 538th TD pass of Brady’s career, moving him one behind Manning for the NFL record. Although Brady might pass Manning for that more hallowed mark in the near future, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will compete fiercely with Brady for as long they continue to play.

Heading into tonight’s Colts-Saints game in New Orleans, here’s a look at the NFL’s all-time leaders in TD passes: 🏈Peyton Manning, 539

🏈Tom Brady, 538

🏈Drew Brees, 537 Imagine leapfrogging Manning and Brady on the same night to become the NFL’s all-time leading TD passer… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2019

Don’t feel too badly for Manning, as he’s used to stepping aside for Brady.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images