Takumi Minamino’s future is looking redder by the hour.

Liverpool FC are closing in on an agreement to sign the Red Bull Salzburg star in the January transfer window, according to multiple reports. Liverpool reportedly will trigger the £7.25 million (€8.6 million/$9.5 million) Minamino’s contract contains, and the 24-year-old winger is expected to agree to a contract and complete a physical examination with the Reds in the coming days. He’ll then take his talents to Anfield on Jan. 1 when the window opens.

Salzburg sporting director confirmed Thursday morning the Reds are in talks to sign Minamino.

“I can confirm that there are currently discussions with Liverpool,” Freund said. “It is an honour such clubs are interested in our players.”

🗣️ Christoph #Freund zum aktuellen Gerücht um Takumi #Minamino: Ich kann bestätigen, dass es aktuell Gespräche mit Liverpool gibt. Es ist eine Ehre, welche Vereine sich für unsere Spieler interessieren. — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) December 12, 2019

It’s unclear whether Liverpool and Salzburg already have reached an agreement, as The Independent’s Melissa Reddy and The Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe reported Thursday afternoon the clubs had agreed in principle to a deal.

Minamino has scored nine goals and added 11 assists in 22 games this season. He reportedly impressed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and several of Liverpool players during the two UEFA Champions League games Salzburg played against the Reds in 2019-20.

Minamino also has scored 11 goals in 22 games for Japan’s senior national team.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com