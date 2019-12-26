Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No Steph Curry? No Klay Thompson? No problem.

The Golden State Warriors stunned the Houston Rockets in a 116-104 victory at Chase Center on Wednesday. And despite being without two of their top players, Golden State still managed to accomplish an impressive feat.

The Warriors entered the game as 11.5-point underdogs at Caesers Sportsbook, but overcame the odds to earn just their eighth win of the 2019-20 season. And they made a little history in the process.

With the victory, the Warriors completed the largest Christmas Day upset in the last 30 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info. That tops the 2015-16 Chicago Bulls’ 9.5-point upset over the Oklahoma City Thunder, which originally held the title.

The Warriors beat the Rockets, 116-104, after closing as 11.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. That is the largest upset on Christmas Day over the last 30 seasons. pic.twitter.com/393Huk6WiV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 26, 2019

Not too shabby for a last-place team.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images