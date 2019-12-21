Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Whenever Tom Brady does go upfield to block, the results typically range between useless and downright stupid.

Well, the New England Patriots quarterback flipped the script Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills, much to the delight of N’Keal Harry.

The Patriots executed a nifty trick play early in the second quarter, with Brady, Rex Burkhead and Harry combining for an 18-yard gain. Brady handed the ball off to Burkhead, who gave it to Harry, who rumbled down the field for the big gain. And while Brady hardly looked like an all-world blocker on the play, he did make some difference.

Take a look:

Tom to Rex to N'Keal with a block from TB12. @TomBrady | @NkealHarry15 pic.twitter.com/WPeoJrcu0g — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 21, 2019

Not bad for a 42-year-old quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images