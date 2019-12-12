Things got chippy early in the first period at Capital One Arena between the Bruins and Capitals.
After David Pastrnak put Boston up 1-0 over Washington at about the halfway mark of the opening 20 minutes, two heavyweights dropped the gloves.
Tom Wilson cross-checked Zdeno Chara, which didn’t sit well the 6-foot-9 captain, and the two got tangled up with one another. The two exchanged blows, with Chara narrowly getting the takedown.
Check it out:
Wilson and Chara drop the mitts pic.twitter.com/6ynyC7umGY
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 12, 2019
Chara: 1, Wilson: 0.
