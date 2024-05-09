The Bruins head back to Boston after losing Game 2 on Wednesday, and it could have depth on the blue line in the homestand.

Florida beat the Black and Gold, 6-1, at Amerant Bank Arena to even up the second-round series at one apiece. Game 2 was highlighted by multiple melees in the final minutes of the matchup with David Pastrnak and Matthew Tkachuk’s fight catching everyone’s attention.

Six Bruins players received 10-minute game misconducts, and there could be more of that action in Game 3. One player who could assist in a rock fight would be Andrew Peeke, who has been out since Game 2 of the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Thursday that Peeke is “getting closer” to a return, per WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin. He added Danton Heinen still was day-to-day — the forward has been out since Game 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Mason Lohrei was inserted into the lineup after Peeke went down with an injury, and Montgomery will have to pick his spots to insert Peeke back into the lineup. That decision likely won’t be known until closer to puck drop, which is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden on Friday.