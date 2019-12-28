Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady defied the odds in his first season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, and his head coach made sure he knew that.

Well, not really.

The 2001 NFL season was an incredible one for Brady, who took over for Drew Bledsoe in Week 2 and never looked back. Then just a 24-year-old, Brady led New England to an AFC East title, an AFC Championship Game win in Pittsburgh and an improbable victory over “The Greatest Show on Turf” in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Despite all of these accomplishments, Bill Belichick still couldn’t muster up any sappiness with Brady after claiming their first Lombardi Trophy together.

“…It was really a magical moment and I remember seeing coach the morning after the Super Bowl in New Orleans,” Brady said on the series finale of “NFL 100 All-Time Team,” as seen on NFL Network. “We both got in the limousine, we were probably working off of probably not any sleep at all and he said, ‘Tom, just wanted to let you know you had a pretty good year.’ I said, ‘Thanks, coach’ and it’s been pretty magical ever since.”

Does it get more textbook Belichick than that?

Brady and Belichick will look to continue their magical run in the coming months as they vie for their seventh Super Bowl win as a duo.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images