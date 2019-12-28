The Air Force Falcons look to end their best season in nearly two decades on a high note when they take on the Washington State Cougars in the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday night.
The Falcons (10-2) are averaging 292.5 rushing yards per game, but the defense has surrendered 208.1 yards per contest. They certainly will have a challenge in front of them as the Cougars (6-6) boast the nation’s best passing offense and will need a win in order to avoid a losing season.
Here’s how and when to watch the Cheez-It Bowl:
When: Friday, Dec. 27, at 10:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
