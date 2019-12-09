Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown is a man of many unofficial nicknames.

The Athletic’s Jared Weiss would like to change that.

Weiss on Monday asked Brown what he’d choose for a consistent nickname. The Boston Celtics guard/forward declined to take the bait, very much aware it goes against nickname etiquette to give yourself a moniker, but he did hint that he wouldn’t hate being known as the “Green Goblin” moving forward.

Here’s the poll Weiss tweeted, with “Juice,” “Old Man” and “Jaylen Marselles Brown” listed as the other options:

Jaylen Brown doesn't have a consistent nickname, so I asked him for his choice. He said he can't give himself a nickname, but wouldn't mind — wink, wink — if it was Green Goblin. What do we think America? — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 9, 2019

This isn’t the first time potential nicknames have been floated for Brown. NBC Sports Boston’s Kyle Draper once tried to get “The Poet” to catch on, while some of Brown’s U.S. men’s national basketball teammates started calling him “Jaylen, The Creator” during the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Nothing has stuck, though. So perhaps it’s time for Celtics fans to ramp up their efforts, especially with Brown off to such a strong start this season.

