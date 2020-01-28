Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown is a free man. Kinda.

A Florida judge freed Brown from house arrest Tuesday, allowing the troubled NFL wide receiver to travel within the United States while awaiting trial on charges he attacked a moving truck driver last week.

Brown is facing three charges — burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief — and his $110,000 bail remains in place. He also must surrender his passport, possess no weapons or ammunition and submit to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.

But the judge decided Tuesday that Brown can travel freely to fulfill contractual obligations. As a result, the 31-year-old no longer needs to wear an ankle GPS monitor and instead must check in with court personnel daily.

So, how did Brown celebrate this newfound freedom? By taking to social media, of course.

According to ESPN.com, Brown panned to his ankle monitor during an Instagram Live video Tuesday and said, “I’m about to get this taken off. I’m free to go.”

If that wasn’t enough, several folks on Twitter pointed out Brown also urinated while on Instagram Live, naturally raising questions about whether it’s just a matter of time before AB runs into more problems with the law.

Antonio brown is on Instagram live… as he’s peeing…. ……. — Melina Myers (@melinasphotos) January 28, 2020

Antonio brown just took a piss on his instagram live… what is wrong with him — Abby Sobota (@SobotaAbby) January 28, 2020

Judge frees ex #NFL star @AB84 of ankle monitor and house arrest. He then pisses on #instagram live… When will this man learn? — Elvin Ryan (@ElvinRyan_HTM) January 28, 2020

And oh, by the way, Brown invited everyone on Twitter to work out with him a short time later.

God is the greatest I am training at 84/7 fitness today anyone want to join me feel free pull 3017 nw 60th street Fort Lauderdale Fl 33309 — AB (@AB84) January 28, 2020

In other words, Brown continues to be unpredictable. Unless we’re talking about his incessant use of social media to document his every move, in which case he’s very, very predictable.

Brown has been a free agent since being released by the Oakland Raiders — now of Las Vegas residence — then the New England Patriots back in September. He didn’t appear in a single game with the Raiders and played in only one game with the Patriots, catching four passes for 56 yards with a touchdown before New England released the seven-time Pro Bowl selection amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Brown cemented himself as one of the best wide receivers in NFL history during his nine-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which ended last March with a trade to the Raiders. He totaled 104 catches for 1,297 yards with an NFL-best 15 receiving touchdowns in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images