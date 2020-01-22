Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Considering what transpired at his home Tuesday afternoon, Antonio Brown probably should stay off Instagram and act normal for a little while.

Of course, the chances of that happening are less than zero.

Police went to Brown’s home in Hollywood, Fla., after a moving truck driver accused the free-agent receiver and his trainer of battery. The trainer, Glen Holt, already has been arrested and charged with felony battery and burglary, while police reportedly are working on acquiring a warrant for Brown’s arrest.

Amid this very serious situation, Brown — who reportedly has “locked himself in the house” — took to social media Wednesday morning to post a video of himself and a woman (presumably music collaborator Stephanie Acevedo) listening to one of Brown’s recently released rap songs.

Some might consider the video NSFW. Take a look:

Make of that what you will.

Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since he was released by the New England Patriots in September. The 31-year-old remains under investigation by the NFL over allegations of rape and sexual misconduct.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images