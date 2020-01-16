Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s football career appears to be over, but his boxing gig might be just starting.

The former All-Pro receiver remains without a team, and given his continued off-field behavior, it doesn’t appear a return to the gridiron is in the cards anytime soon. But thanks to Logan Paul and DAZN, Brown might be entering the squared circle very soon.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Thursday that Brown has a $1 million offer on the table to fight YouTube star Logan Paul in a boxing match.

“If Brown agrees to what sources said is an offer in excess of $1 million and maybe multiple millions plus incentives,” Marchand wrote, “then DAZN hopes to schedule the fight for April in Las Vegas around the same time as the NFL Draft.”

Well, all right then. (The NFL draft is in Las Vegas, too, by the way.)

Paul, according to the report, already has agreed to a potential fight. Paul made his professional boxing debut, fighting British YouTube star KSI, in November. KSI won that six-round fight by decision.

Preparing for a boxing match might be seen as an odd move for Brown, whose behavior has been erratic since being released by the New England Patriots early during the 2019 season. On Thursday, reports revealed Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is conditionally dropping the wideout if he doesn’t get the appropriate help for whatever he’s dealing with at the moment.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images