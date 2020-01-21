Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The next class of baseball Hall of Famers is set to be announced Tuesday night.

There’s really only one clear choice to get inducted into Cooperstown, N.Y., this year, and that’s Derek Jeter. So he and all the others that will get the nod in 2020 will be revealed during a special show on MLB Network.

Judging by a spreadsheet created annually by Ryan Thibodaux, which collects all the publicly revealed ballots, Larry Walker and Curt Schilling are among those most likely to also reach that 75-percent threshold.

Will this be the year they get the nod? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Here’s how to watch the 2020 Hall Of Fame Election Announcement:

When: Tuesday, January 21., 2020 at 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live Stream: MLB.com

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images.