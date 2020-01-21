Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Bruins look to head into their bye-week on a high note when they welcome the Vegas Golden Knights to Boston on Tuesday night.

Boston is coming off a disappointing 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, and has lost two of its last three games. Vegas also has last two of three, including a 5-4 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

The Bruins’ blueline will look a tad different than Sunday as Jeremy Lauzon was recalled from Providence earlier Monday. He’ll replace John Moore on the third pairing and skate alongside Matt Grzelcyk.

David Krejci is deemed a game-time decision with an upper-body injury. The second-line center practiced Monday in a non-contact sweater and again Tuesday in a regular jersey.

“Felt good yesterday, felt good again today,” Krejci said after practice, per the Bruins. “Pretty happy about that. … I’ve got to go talk to the (medical staff) and see what’s best for me. … I want to play, but this break is great. It’s going to help for sure.”

If he’s unable to go, Charlie Coyle will center the second line.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (28-10-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen–Par Lindholm–Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Jeremy Lauzon–Matt Grzelcyk

Jaroslav Halak

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-19-7)

Max Pacioretty-Paul Stastny-Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault-Chandler Stephenson-Reilly Smith

Will Carrier-Cody Eakin-Alex Tuch

Tomas Nosek-Nicolas Roy-Ryan Reaves

Brayden McNabb-Nate Schmidt

Nick Holden-Shea Theodore

Nicholas Hague-Deryk Engelland

Marc-Andre Fleury

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images