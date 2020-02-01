Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Lakers on Friday will play their first game since the death of a franchise legend.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. The Lakers were set to play the Clippers on Tuesday at Staples Center, but decided to postpone the game.

Los Angeles now will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, and will pay tribute to Bryant then.

Here’s how to watch Blazers vs. Lakers online:

When: Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. ET (Tribute is scheduled to begin at 10, while game is scheduled to tip off at 10:30)

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Sandy Hooper/USA TODAY Sports Images