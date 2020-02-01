Don Sweeney was fairly active at the 2019 trade deadline, but will he do the same in 2020?

We’ll just have to wait and see.

The Boston Bruins went out and got Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson last year, moves that helped get the Bruins to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Boston has had smashing success in the current campaign, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t areas they could improve.

Sweeney, the B’s general manager, addressed the media Friday in Winnipeg, mostly fielding questions about David Backes’ future. But in addressing that, Sweeney also shed some light on how the Bruins might approach the trade deadline.

“We have prospects and such that we’re very unlikely to move unless the deal is just absolutely appropriate and that’s part of the business,” Sweeney said. “But we’d like to improve and add, but we may not, just might be the situation.

“We have a good hockey club, and we feel good about our players, so we may have to use it internally. Us and several other teams are tight against the cap, so it’s not an easy time to be making deals.”

By waiving Backes and Brett Ritchie, the Bruins appear to be testing some of those prospects to see how they fare in the top level. As such, the next three weeks likely will give Sweeney an idea of how aggressive he needs to be ahead of the Feb. 24 deadline.

