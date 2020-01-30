Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ spirits probably are soaring heading into the last two months of the 2019-20 NHL regular season.

ESPN assessed the Bruins’ outlook and issued one directive for the remainder of the regular season Thursday in its latest edition of the NHL power rankings. The Worldwide leader pegged the Bruins as the league’s No. 3 team for the fifth consecutive week, as they prepare to return to action from the NHL All-Star break.

“This group looks a lot like last season’s squad that made the Stanley Cup Final — except David Pastrnak looks like an even bigger star now,” ESPN’s Emily Kaplan wrote. “The challenge, really, is peaking at the right time.”

Boston also held its position in NHL.com’s latest power rankings, coming in at No. 4 for the second consecutive week. The “hit” and “miss” NHL.com’s Dan Rosen highlights represent a secondary challenge Boston must meet going forward: improving its road performances to a level that matches its home form.

Hit: The Bruins have earned at least one point in 26 of 28 home games (17-2-9).

Miss: They play 18 of their final 31 games on the road, including 11 of their next 17 through March 5.

The Bruins will resume their schedule and kick off this ranking week Friday night when they visit the Winnipeg Jets. Boston will continue Saturday in Minnesota against the Wild. The Bruins finally will return home for their tilt with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. The B’s then will round out the ranking period Wednesday when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

A run of positive results likely will help the Bruins remain at or near the top of the Atlantic Division standings, and they might gain ground on the Washington Capitals, who currently occupy first place in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images