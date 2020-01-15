BOSTON — Celtics fans will have to wait a little longer until Robert Williams is back on the court.
The Boston big man was shut down for three weeks starting Dec. 16 after being diagnosed with a bone edema in his hip.
Head coach Brad Stevens provided an update on the forward Wednesday, saying he’s “in the middle a three-to-four-week plan of attack” and does not anticipate him back in the lineup until at least after the All-Star break. He’ll be evaluated again once this three-to-four week period has passed.
Williams was averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game before his injury.
While it’s certainly discouraging that Williams will be out a bit longer than originally thought, it will be important for the C’s to be 100 percent healthy if they want to make a lengthy postseason run.
Boston welcomes the Detroit Pistons to TD Garden on Wednesday night, with tip set for 7 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images