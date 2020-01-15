Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Celtics fans will have to wait a little longer until Robert Williams is back on the court.

The Boston big man was shut down for three weeks starting Dec. 16 after being diagnosed with a bone edema in his hip.

Head coach Brad Stevens provided an update on the forward Wednesday, saying he’s “in the middle a three-to-four-week plan of attack” and does not anticipate him back in the lineup until at least after the All-Star break. He’ll be evaluated again once this three-to-four week period has passed.

Williams was averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game before his injury.

While it’s certainly discouraging that Williams will be out a bit longer than originally thought, it will be important for the C’s to be 100 percent healthy if they want to make a lengthy postseason run.

Boston welcomes the Detroit Pistons to TD Garden on Wednesday night, with tip set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images