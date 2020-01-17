Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, but they still won’t have their full cast.

In a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, the Celtics welcomed the return of Jayson Tatum, but were without Jaylen Brown, who sprained his thumb in Wednesday’s setback against the Detroit Pistons.

The Celtics released their early injury report for the matchup with the Suns, and there’s a chance they could get Brown back.

Here’s the latest injury report, which was shared Friday afternoon.

— Brown is questionable with a right thumb sprain

— Marcus Smart is probable with a left ankle sprain

— Daniel Theis is probable with right knee soreness

— Robert Williams is out with a left hip bone edema

Getting Brown back would provide a much-needed boost for the Celtics, who are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

