The Boston Celtics’ injury report continues to grow ahead of Wednesday’s game at TD Garden.

Daniel Theis is listed as questionable to play against the San Antonio Spurs due to left knee soreness, the team announced Tuesday. Romeo Langford, meanwhile, is the newest player to come down with an illness, and has been ruled out.

Kemba Walker, on the other hand, has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last three games with the flu. The Celtics are 2-1 during his absence.

Robert Williams (hip) and Vincent Poirier (pinkie) remain out.

Got all that?

We’ll see if anything changes ahead of Wednesday’s Celtics-Spurs matchup, which tips off at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images