Mike McCarthy is not waiting long to figure out how he’ll round out his coaching staff.

After the Dallas Cowboys relieved Jason Garrett of his duties, something he reportedly isn’t just accepting, owner Jerry Jones hired McCarthy, the former Green Bay Packers coach, to replace him — even selling McCarthy on the job with a sleepover at his house.

It’ll be a busy offseason for McCarthy as he figures out the direction he wants to take for forming his coaching staff, and NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday reported one name McCarthy is targeting.

As Mike McCarthy works to build out his #Cowboys staff, another familiar name that’s being targeted is Jim Tomsula, per sources. Respected D-line coach (and onetime #49ers coach) would take over a talented group in Dallas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2020

Since landing his first gig in the NFL as the San Francisco 49ers defensive line coach in 2007, the 51-year-old has held a handful of positions. He was the D-Line coach in San Fran for seven years, which includes a stint as the interim head coach in 2010, before getting the gig as head coach in 2015. He was fired after a 5-11 season and eventually joined the Washington Redskins in 2017 as their defensive line coach, a position he still holds.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images