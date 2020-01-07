Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sadio Mane has been crowned the 2019 CAF African Player of the Year.

The speedster edged Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah — winner in 2017 and 2018 — and Algeria attacker Riyad Mahrez to the prestigious award.

Votes from head coaches/technical directors and captains of the senior national teams from CAF’s member associations saw Mane selected as the continent’s best footballer in 2019.

It's official! 🥇 The African Player of the Year for 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ is #SadioMane What an achievement for the Senegalese winger! 🇸🇳 #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/BwFBBxFBR1 — #CAFAwards2019 (@CAF_Online) January 7, 2020

The Reds’ No. 10 collected the accolade Tuesday at a ceremony in Egypt on Tuesday and was also named in the FIFPro Africa Best XI for 2019, alongside Salah and Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

It was a successful calendar year for the 27-year-old, as he ended the 2018-19 season by winning the UEFA Champions League and Premier League Golden Boot awards.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images