The Boston Celtics look to extend their win streak to four Monday night against the Washington Wizards, but still will be without one of their key players.

Kemba Walker will miss his third straight game with an illness when Boston travels to Washington, the C’s announced Sunday. Romeo Langord also is sick and questionable for the contest.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Washington: Romeo Langford (illness) – QUESTIONABLE

Vincent Poirier (right pinkie fracture) – OUT

Kemba Walker (illness) – OUT

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2020

Being without Walker certainly isn’t ideal. But the Celtics are 3-0 in his absence as Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward continue to put up big points each game.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Wizards from Capital One Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images