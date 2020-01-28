Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics must go without two forwards when they take on a critical Eastern Conference rival Tuesday night.

The Celtics have announced Jayson Tatum (right groin strain) and Javonte Green (left knee soreness) have been ruled “out” for Boston’s matchup against the Heat in Miami.

Tatum missed the last two games after injuring his groin against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Head coach Brad Stevens said Tatum “worked really hard” Monday, adding, “He looks like he’s made good progress,” per the team.

Tatum worked out Tuesday morning in hopes of playing, but the 21-year-old will rest another game for now.

This will be Green’s first game on the bench after the 26-year-old tweaked his knee after an impressive putback in Boston’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Enes Kanter (right hip contusion) also is out against the Heat.

Tip-off from AmericanAirlines Arena is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images