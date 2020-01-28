Frank Clark was not a member of the Kansas City Chiefs last year, but he certainly has his own opinions in regards to how the franchise’s season ended.

Clark blasted former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Dee Ford, who is now on the opposing San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, for an offsides penalty against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game last year.

“I don’t know nothing about him,” Clark said of Ford Tuesday, via ESPN.

“I couldn’t name a stat. I don’t know the school he went to. I just know he had lined up offside and anybody who lined up offside at a time like that I feel like that’s a dumb penalty at the end of the day,” Clark said. “I’m sure he feels the same way. Personally I’ve lined up offside before but not in that type of (situation) … In any (situation) that’s just something that shouldn’t happen.”

The harsh criticism comes well-warranted due to the severity. The offsides blunder, of course, came on the same late-fourth-quarter play as a Tom Brady interception and thus negated the pick. The Patriots made the most of the second chance as they scored a touchdown to force overtime, and went on to win the game in the extra session after a Rex Burkhead rushing touchdown.

Ultimately, Ford’s penalty cost Kansas City a Super Bowl appearance, which Clark and the Chiefs have since made up for.

