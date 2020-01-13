Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics could soon regain another man from their injury report.

Vincent Poirier has been upgraded to “questionable” for Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Poirier has missed the last _ games after fracturing his right pinkie during practice in mid-December. (He even gave himself a scandalous NSFW nickname after surgery, too.)

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Chicago: Vincent Poirier (right pinkie fracture) – QUESTIONABLE

Daniel Theis (right knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 12, 2020

Though he’s averaging less than two points in less than five minutes per game, the Celtics still can use all the help they can get at center. Sure, Enes Kanter has been putting up career numbers in the last few games, but with Daniel Theis still “questionable” himself with right knee soreness and Robert Williams out with a left hip bone edema, Poirier’s help could be needed.

Tip-off for Celtics-Bulls is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

