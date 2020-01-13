Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, you don’t see that every day.

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped 51 points on the Houston Texans after being down 24-0 as the first quarter expired in Sunday’s AFC divisional-round game. After each Chiefs touchdown, fireworks would go off to celebrate the score. But the fireworks couldn’t keep up.

Arrowhead Stadium placed an announcement on the jumbotron that read, “Chiefs fans, we are sorry to report but, due to your support and the Chiefs continually finding the endzone, we have run out of touchdown fireworks. Please direct all of your complaints to your nearest fans first booth.”

Check it out:

The Chiefs literally ran out of celebration fireworks because they scored so much 😳🎇 (via @AlexGold ) pic.twitter.com/TDh9uiA0j2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2020

After Patrick Mahomes’ historic playoff performance and a little help from a superstitious fan, we don’t think Chiefs fans will have many complaints.

Kansas City hosts the Tennessee Titans next Sunday to see who will represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images