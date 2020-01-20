Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown didn’t realize how many people would be taken back when he cut off his famous flat top hair cut before the 2019-20 NBA season started.

But for him, it was a fresh start.

The Boston Celtics endured quite a bit of drama during their 2018-19 campaign. Most of it seemed to do with Kyrie Irving, who had a tendency to call out his younger teammates (much like he’s doing now with the Brooklyn Nets) and reportedly becoming disengaged throughout the season.

So Brown was ready to take on the new season with a clear mind and a new hairstyle.

“I wanted to forget about last year, and that was a representation of the new energy, the new vibe I was looking for,” he told Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman. “People, a lot of times, identified me by my hair, and that was a part of the things I’m trying to get away from.

“I think people put you in a box, based on what they’ve seen from you, maybe the first time they watched you. I wanted to give people a whole new idea of who I am and what I’m about.”

Well, he’s certainly done just that.

Brown has been one of the Celtics’ best players this year, averaging 20 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

