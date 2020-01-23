Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zion Williamson has arrived.

After missing the first half of the 2019-20 season with a knee injury, the New Orleans Pelicans rookie finally made his NBA regular-season debut Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Williamson posted 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes, an impressive showing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Here’s the moment the 19-year-old first was introduced:

Zion finally taking center stage 🍿 pic.twitter.com/fY0M8xxAQM — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2020

Williamson exited the game after four minutes without scoring his first bucket, but not before making a sweet assist.

He returned to the game in the second quarter, where he sank his first-ever NBA basket. (It was his only basket of the first half, too.)

Williamson’s biggest moments came in the fourth quarter when he put up 17 of his 22 points, even giving the Pelicans the lead with less than seven minutes on the clock.

Zion gets UP for the rebound and fires it to E'Twaun for the tough finish! pic.twitter.com/qBkGhMLILc — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 23, 2020

oh btw he hits those too 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rxkOfYrQIB — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 23, 2020

Zo finds Zion over the top of everybody! pic.twitter.com/DpgAcqq2gw — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 23, 2020

ZION IS TAKING OVER pic.twitter.com/YMfpJWq7Do — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 23, 2020

Fans didn’t get a chance to see him dunk in his first game, but there’s still plenty of time for that.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images