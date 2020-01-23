Zion Williamson has arrived.
After missing the first half of the 2019-20 season with a knee injury, the New Orleans Pelicans rookie finally made his NBA regular-season debut Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Williamson posted 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes, an impressive showing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Here’s the moment the 19-year-old first was introduced:
Zion finally taking center stage 🍿 pic.twitter.com/fY0M8xxAQM
Williamson exited the game after four minutes without scoring his first bucket, but not before making a sweet assist.
Zion Williamson hits the cutting Brandon Ingram!@spurs x @PelicansNBA
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/PNUM6EAQvr
He returned to the game in the second quarter, where he sank his first-ever NBA basket. (It was his only basket of the first half, too.)
Zion's first NBA bucket 💪 pic.twitter.com/RTUtXXPbts
Williamson’s biggest moments came in the fourth quarter when he put up 17 of his 22 points, even giving the Pelicans the lead with less than seven minutes on the clock.
He's heating up! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qC0XoWjwu4
Zion gets UP for the rebound and fires it to E'Twaun for the tough finish! pic.twitter.com/qBkGhMLILc
oh btw he hits those too 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rxkOfYrQIB
Zo finds Zion over the top of everybody! pic.twitter.com/DpgAcqq2gw
ZION IS TAKING OVER pic.twitter.com/YMfpJWq7Do
Fans didn’t get a chance to see him dunk in his first game, but there’s still plenty of time for that.
