Derek Carr isn’t reading too much into Tom Brady’s much publicized chat with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at UFC 246.

As far as Carr is concerned, he’s the Raiders’ starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“I mean, there was a lot of quarterbacks at that fight,” Carr told ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, reportedly with a laugh, Thursday when asked about Brady’s encounter with Davis this past Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. “And there was a lot of football players at that fight that are free agents. And it’s like, every time, with my job, it’s always a story. No matter what. And knowing some people that were around, I even know what the conversation was (between Davis and Brady), and it’s like, ‘C’mon, man, when’s it going to end?’ ”

While it’s possible Brady and Davis didn’t even touch on football, let alone the quarterback’s impending free agency, the internet still blew up with speculation as to whether the Raiders owner was laying the groundwork for a potential deal on the open market. After all, the Raiders are entering their first season in Las Vegas, and what better way to make a splash for their new fans than by signing the most accomplished player in NFL history?

UFC president Dana White, who knows both Brady and Davis personally, fanned the flames even more after Conor McGregor defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, suggesting he wouldn’t be shocked if TB12 donned Silver and Black in 2020. That obviously would bump Carr from the position he’s occupied for the past six seasons, including a 2019 campaign in which he posted career-highs in passing yards (4,054), yards per attempt (7.9), completion percentage (70.4) and QBR (63.7) while the Raiders fell just short of making the playoffs.

“All of these things that (you’d think) everyone would be like, ‘Yes, we’re going the right way. Everything’s getting better, and we know where we need to add things and where we (need) help.’ You would think that that would be the story,” Carr said Thursday, according to Gutierrez. “But that’s not how it works. And I understand that now.

“Especially when people are seen with certain people. It’s like, ‘Oh, gosh. Well, I was at dinner with (Davis) last night. Does that count for anything?’ Golly. It’s just funny. But I’m used to it now. But I’ll say it this way: I look forward to taking the first snap in that stadium, and I look forward to taking every snap from here on out — until I’m done.”

The Raiders improved to 7-9 this past season — Jon Gruden’s second since returning as head coach — after going 4-12 in 2018. One certainly could make the case staying the course with Carr, who turns 29 in March, makes more sense than pursuing Brady, who turns 43 in August, especially with the former seemingly trending upward and the latter showing signs of regression in 2019.

But hey, this is the GOAT we’re talking about. Until Brady decides whether to return to the New England Patriots or take his talents elsewhere, we’ll have to continue reading tea leaves, whether Carr likes it or not.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images