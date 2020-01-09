Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry currently is unable to play, but he still might be finding ways to help the Golden State Warriors.

Curry, who’s been out of action since late October due to a broken hand, exchanged pleasantries with fellow superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo following Wednesday night’s Warriors-Bucks game at Chase Center. If you read the point guard’s lips in the video below, it sure looks like he’s telling the reigning NBA MVP, ‘Let’s do it. C’mon, man.’ ”

“Come to the Dubs.” – Steph, probably 😂 pic.twitter.com/PZRc8179JZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 9, 2020

Of course, we’re not entirely certain of what Curry said to Antetokounmpo, nor the nature of their exchange. Still, it probably won’t stop the basketball world from running wild with the clip.

As for the Greek Freak, Milwaukee almost certainly will offer him a supermax contract this summer, and there’s a chance the proposed deal could be the richest in league history. If Antetokounmpo and the Bucks don’t work out an extension, he’ll be able to hit the open market following the 2020-21 season. Although the 25-year-old frequently has expressed his commitment to the franchise, his stance reportedly could change if Milwaukee fails to reach this year’s NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant made the Warriors a nearly unstoppable force. We can’t imagine how frightening Golden State would be if Antetokounmpo joined Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images