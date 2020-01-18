In case you haven’t heard, Eminem dropped a surprise album Friday night.

And the rapper referenced Tom Brady.

The first song on the “Music To Be Murdered By” album titled “Premonition” has Eminem comparing himself to the New England Patriots quarterback.

Check out the lyrics:

“Revival flopped, came back and I scared the crap out ’em. But Rolling Stone stars, I get two and a half outta five, and I’ll laugh out loud ‘cause that’s what they gave bad back in the day. Which actually made me not feel as bad now, ’cause if it happened to James it can happen to Shady. They do the same (expletive) to Brady. More people hate me than love me. This game will make you go crazy.”

Seems pretty accurate.

The rapper also referenced the 42-year-old in his 2017 song “No Favors,” which featured Big Sean.

