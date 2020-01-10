The passing of time won’t stop rumors from linking new players with Boston Celtics constantly.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony predicted Friday in his latest NBA Mock Draft column the Celtics will select four players in 2020. The projected future C’s come from the college-basketball and European professional circuits and would compete for spots on Boston’s already-young roster next season and beyond.

The Celtics will own the Memphis Grizzlies’ first-round pick if it falls outside the top-six spots in the NBA Draft Lottery. Givony believes that will happen, and the Celtics will select Arizona Wildcats point guard Nico Mannion with the ninth overall pick. Mannion is averaging averaging 14.8 points, 2 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 15 games in his freshman season.

Givony predicts the Celtics will use their own first-round pick, No. 26 overall, on Aleksej Pokusevski, a 6’11” power forward who hails from Serbia but plays for the “B” team of Greek powerhouse Olympiacos.

The Celtics also own the Milwaukee Bucks’ first-round pick, which Givony predicts will be 30th overall and take Devin Vassell’s career from Florida State to Boston. The 6’5″ swingman is averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assits per game in his sophomore season.

The Celtics will have the Brooklyn Nets’ pick in the second round, and Givony predicts they’ll use it on LSU’s Skylar Mays. The 6’4″ shooting guard is averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 51 percent shooting in his senior season.

As always it bears repeating NBA mock drafts are entirely speculative, at least until the NBA locks teams’ positions in the order after the regular season and players start interviewing and working out with their prospective employers.

Nevertheless, it’s not too early for Celtics fans to start imagining how certain players would fit into the team next season and beyond. After all, the start of the calendar year is a perfect time for dreaming of what is to come.

