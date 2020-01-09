Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The fan who threw a beer on the court at TD Garden after Kemba Walker’s ejection Wednesday night is paying a hefty price for his actions.

The fan, who was arrested shortly after launching the can over the San Antonio Spurs bench in the third quarter of the Boston Celtics’ eventual 129-114 defeat, reportedly has received a lifetime ban from TD Garden, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Gordon Hayward condemned the fan’s actions, noting, “That not how it should be.”

“I love our fans, they’re definitely passionate and a lot of energy but we’ve got to try and stay away from that,” he said.

Head coach Brad Stevens was upset by the situation and apologized to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio squad for having to go through that experience.

“I hope that person is not allowed in an NBA arena again,” he said shortly after the game.

Well, he got his wish.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images