BOSTON — Kemba Walker was ejected for the first time in his NBA career during Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, but that wasn’t the only storyline to emerge from the incident.

After Walker was tossed, a fan chucked a beer can over the Spurs’ bench and on to the court. According to multiple reports, the fan quickly was identified and arrested.

Head coach Brad Stevens had some stern words for the fan in question after Boston’s 129-114 loss.

“I’m sure the Celtics probably have addressed this as an organization, but if not, then I apologize to the Spurs for what happened out of the stands and that can being thrown,” Stevens said. “I told Pop (Gregg Popovich) after the game I’m really sorry that they had to experience that. I hope that person is not allowed in an NBA arena again.”

Gordon Hayward echoed that notion, noting he heard the can (which he said was “almost a full can”) hit the ground during the chaos.

“We can’t have that. I’ve never had that happen during a game. … That’s not how it should be,” he said. “I definitely don’t appreciate that. I love our fans, they’re definitely passionate and a lot of energy but we’ve got to try and stay away from that.”

The fan’s fate currently is unclear, but we can’t imagine it’ll be good.

