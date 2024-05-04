NBA Releases Celtics Second-Round Schedule, Await Opponent

The Boston Celtics did their job in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, eliminating their recent postseason foe — the Miami Heat in five games.

Boston rests while waiting for their next opponent between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic. Those teams head to Game 7 of their opening-round series on Sunday with the winner heading to Boston on Tuesday.

The Celtics know the schedule for the start of that series as the NBA published the dates for all seven potential games and the start times for the first three.

Here’s the full release, as well as the outlook for the first three games of the second round for the Celtics.

Game 1 at TD Garden: Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2 at TD Garden: Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse/Kia Center: Saturday, May 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

The Celtics went 2-1 against each team during the regular season. Boston likely won’t have Kristaps Porzingis during the series, though the Celtics maintain the championship favorites in the Eastern Conference.

After a few days of practice in between, all eyes for the Celtics will be on Game 7 in Cleveland on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.