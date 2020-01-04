Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, we know who Ric Flair is rooting for Saturday night.

Flair, perhaps the most iconic professional wrestler of all time, tweeted at Tom Brady the morning of the New England Patriots’ wild-card matchup with the Tennessee Titans. And, well, let’s just say Flair delivered the message as only he could.

Take a look:

Hey Tom, We All Get Old But So Few Of Us GET GREAT. Remember, To Be The Man, You Gotta Beat The Man, And You Are THE MAN! WOOOOO! @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/GvqeM1xfV2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 4, 2020

WOOOO!

Brady and the Patriots have their work cut out for them Saturday night. In fact, many so-called “experts” believe the Patriots dynasty will die at the hands of the Titans, who’ve won just one playoff game since 2003.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images