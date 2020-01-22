Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Bruins are off until Jan. 31 for the NHL All-Star break, and Jake DeBrusk plans to use the time to have a little getaway with some of his teammates.

The second-line winger, who scored a pretty sweet snipe goal in Boston’s 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, revealed postgame he’s ditching the cold Boston weather for some warm sunshine.

“I’m going to, I think Puerto Rico,” he said. “Last minute I was like, ‘Where we going?’ Just jumped on it and to be honest with you.”

Sounds like a nice last-minute plan. And who will be joining DeBrusk, you ask?

“I think it’s me, Sean (Kuraly), Bjorkie (Anders Bjork), Chuckie (Charlie McAvoy) and I might be missing someone … like I said, last minute. … I think we’re going there for four days, something like that, nothing too crazy.”

Not a bad way to spend the All-Star break.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images