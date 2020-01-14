Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With his favorite team one win away from reaching Super Bowl LIV, Charles Penn isn’t going to take any chances.

Penn went viral Sunday when he left Arrowhead Stadium with the Kansas City Chiefs trailing the Houston Texans 24-0 in the first quarter. Penn thought his exit might inspire a Kansas City comeback, and lo and behold, the Chiefs went on to erase the large deficit and cruise to a 20-point win.

Patrick Mahomes after the game thanked Penn for doing what was best for the team, but the Chiefs quarterback urged him to stay away from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday when KC hosts the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

Penn plans to follow these orders.

“Well, Pat told me to stay home. He’s the captain. He’s the MVP of the league. So I’m going to listen to him. I’m going to sit out,” Penn told ESPN. “Plus, I’m still scared from the (22-21 loss to the Titans) a few years ago when we were in the wild card.”

It goes without saying Penn shouldn’t purchase a plane ticket to Miami should the Chiefs take down the Titans.

