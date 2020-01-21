Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There will be plenty for NFL fans to watch on television come Super Bowl weekend.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is slated to host NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Feb. 1, the show announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The late-night sketch comedy program will air the night before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers square off in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Country singer Luke Combs will be the musical guest.

Watt and the Texans saw their 2019 season come to an end Jan. 12 in a brutal defeat to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.

It may not be the Super Bowl, but we think this is pretty cool, too.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images